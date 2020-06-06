Spanish Hoteliers in Andalusia Demand More Capacity to Stay in Business

The hospitality industry makes demands to Andalusian Government by asking to expand the capacity of the bars in Phase 3

The president of the Spanish Hotel Business Confederation, José Luis Yzuel has asked Andalusia and the rest of the communities that have passed to phase 3, which begins next Monday, to rectify the “extreme measures of capacity and distancing” to avoid greater damage to hotel establishments.

Yzuel Sanz, who participated in a video conference organized by the Seville Chamber of Commerce Foundation, warned that (quote):

“The worst is yet to come because many hoteliers open to losses and there will be a notable decrease in demand.” “There is a market that does not enter the terraces or restaurants for fear, and this has led to 40,000 closings,” she says.

After recalling that 30% of the hospitality business volume is generated by tourism, he has asked the Spanish Government to “reflect on what the hospitality industry represents and resolve requests for help from this sector to save the increasing closure of establishments and the economic drama for many families. “

Among the measures claimed, the president of the Spanish hoteliers pointed out the ERTEs, which remain unresolved, need to be extended until the end of the year. In addition, solutions are necessary to the rents of establishments that do not have income and liquidity through aid and loans, among other things.

He went on to say that Spain relies heavily on the tourism industry and needs the government’s help to climb out of this crisis otherwise there would be grave consequences.