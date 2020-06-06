Spain’s Nightclubs Can Reopen in Phase 3 Territories from Monday but the Dancing Will Have to Wait

Spain’s Government has finally given the go-ahead for nightclubs and discotheques to reopen in Phase 3 territories from Monday June 8, but with restrictions to avoid any Covid-19 outbreaks.

ACCORDING to Spain’s Official State Bulletin (BOE), territories in Phase 3 will finally be able to open the doors of their night venues up to 30% of capacity from next week. However, the dance floor will remain “off-limits” to the public for now, it adds. Those looking forward to finally getting out their dancing shoes for a passionate Latin salsa or bachata number, or a romantic cheek to cheek tango, will just have to wait a little bit longer.

However, on a positive note, the Government said it will allow club owners to use dance floor areas to add more tables and chairs for customers instead, so long as they adhere to the set social distancing measures. The Government delayed the reopening of night venues, for territories that had already entered Phase 3 last week, as reported, in a bid to avoid any outbreaks of the virus.