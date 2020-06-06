SPAIN’S COSTA DEL SOL PARTICIPATES IN BLACK LIVES MATTER MOVEMENT

PROTESTS in memory of George Floyd began in the United States and inspired European cities to take action and support the cause. In London, Berlin and Amsterdam thousands took to the streets and joined the Black Lives Matter movement taking a stand against police brutality and discrimination.

The Black Lives Matter movement reaches the streets of Costa Del Sol, and has inspired young adults to organize movements taking place firstly in Malaga city on Sunday the 7th of June at 11:00 in Plaza De La Marina and then in the city of Marbella on Thursday the 11th of June at 16:00 in front of Da Bruno Sul Mare. The peaceful protests demand justice for black citizens worldwide and putting an end to unjustified violence against individuals of color.