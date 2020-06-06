Spain’s Andalucia to decide TODAY if residents can travel across provinces to holiday on Costa del Sol’s Malaga from Monday

The Junta of Andalucia has yet to decide how soon residents can travel to other provinces once the whole region is officially in Phase 3 of de-escalation, from Monday June 8 (as reported).

THE Junta of Andalucia said that the decision on exactly when travel between provinces can start will be made later today. Andalucia’s President Juanma Moreno is aware that many families are not just keen to travel to holiday homes in the region, but also to finally see family living in another province after three months of lockdown, due to the pandemic. He is also under pressure from Costa del Sol’s tourism associations to allow travel between provinces in a bid to boost national tourism as soon as possible.

Although many doubt that travel between provinces will actually be allowed on the actual day of transition to Phase 3 on Monday June 8, many are hoping they won’t have to wait much longer. Moreno is currently in a meeting with the regional Ministry of Health to make this decision, which he said will be based on the Covid-19 health statistics from provinces across the region. The decision will be announced later today, confirmed the Junta of Andalucia.