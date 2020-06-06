Spain’s Andalucia Announces Residents Can Finally Move Freely Across The Region from Monday June 8

Andalucia’s President Juanma Moreno has just announced that residents can move freely across the community from Monday June 8, when the region progresses to phase 3 of de-escalation.

“THANKS to Andalucia’s solidarity and exemplary behaviour, we can access Phase 3 of de-escalation together,” stated Moreno in a press conference this afternoon. However, he reminded residents that the virus “remains among us and the potential for outbreaks of the virus remains the same”.

Moreno urged residents to be “responsible and cautious” to prevent undoing all the hard work achieved so far, in order to prevent having to take steps back.

The news has been welcomed by families in the region, who are not only keen to travel to holiday homes in the region, but also to finally see family and friends living in another province after three months of lockdown, due to the pandemic (as reported). The news also comes as a huge relief for Costa del Sol’s tourism associations who want to encourage local tourism within the region as soon as possible.