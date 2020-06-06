Prince William Reveals He’s Been Volunteering for a Mental Health Helpline During Lockdown

The Duke of Cambridge revealed today that he has been anonymously working as a volunteer, supporting those who contact a crisis helpline for mental health support.

Prince William has been working at Shout 85258, which offers people support via text message. He says that he has been trained by the mental health charity and has been answering people’s messages offering support.

Kensington Palace announced the prince’s involvement to mark Volunteers Week, which ends on Sunday.

Shout 85258 has 2,000 trained volunteers to provide support for those who require it. They all use a pseudonym on the platform to conceal their identity.

The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge helped to launch Shout 85258 last year – investing £3m in the service via their Royal Foundation.

A year on since its creation, the helpline has received more than 300,000 messages from people looking for mental health support.