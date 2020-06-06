Last resort appeal for help assisting the homeless and needy in Torrevieja as charity faces bankruptcy

Reach Out Extiende La Mano has made a “last resort appeal” for help assisting the homeless and needy in Torrevieja on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

THE charity provides vital support to 45 homeless and vulnerable people and families in Torrevieja, but says “the current crisis has greatly damaged the unique facility that Reach Out offers”.

President, David Young, said: “The Hacienda has unfortunately seized any debts we had to them, and rather than defer the payments, as recommended by the Government, decided to strike at our jugular and take lump sums from our ever depleting bank account.

Due to State of Alarm, Reach Out’s charity shops have been closed, and David stressed: “No income for three months means we are near to bankruptcy.”

Reach Out has stocks of food provided by generous donors, its funds and the EU Foodbank, and David estimates they have enough stock to provide for 45 families until late September.

He said: “What we now need is hard cash. Monetary donations to help pay our social workers’ wages, insurances, rent, electricity, security and water bills.

“Our Shop 2 has not been re-opened due to volunteers’ fears, they are all of a vulnerable group and we can understand their concerns.

“Shop 1 has re-opened, but due to restrictions our income is still not what we were earning prior to lockdown, and will take some time to emerge from the crisis.”

The charity’s president added: “Our furniture department has not been able to thrive due to lack of drivers, again volunteers in a vulnerable group.

“We would appreciate funding from businesses who would be willing to offer an Annual Tax Deductable bursary, or a monthly sum which again can be tax deductable. Every little helps.”

And volunteers are always required and appreciated.

David stressed: “This appeal is a last resort to try to ensure we continue to meet our mission statement in the future, as we hopefully come to the end of the crisis, and our services remain of the highest standard.”

To find out how you can help, and bank details etc, visit: