Happy to Drive in Spain with Foreign Number Plates? Think Again

FOR many years a significant number of expatriates living in Spain have chosen not to take out residency and have driven cars with foreign number plates, relatively content that they were unlikely to have problems with the authorities.

British passport holders who fit into this category need to understand that Brexit has changed everything and now whilst it was possible for members of European Union states to drive a foreign plated car for 180 days out of 365 in Spain, this will no longer be the case when the UK finally exits the EU.

Then you have to register your vehicle or get rid of it and also you can only do so if you are registered as a resident in your local municipality.

Many may assume that it’s worth taking a risk but the recent seizing of Gibraltar registered cars during lockdown by the Guardia Civil as Gibraltarian workers who have residences in Spain but have never registered the cars in Spain are a perfect example of what could happen.

Police Officers don’t need to be brain surgeons to recognise a foreign number plate and it is easy to stop the driver and demand their papers which may well show that they are residents rather than holiday makers.

It can be quite a confusing operation, particularly if you don’t read and speak Spanish, so the use of a local third party to undertake the work for you may be worth considering.

In order to register your ‘imported’ car, you will need the following documentation;

Spanish customs import document (if vehicle purchased outside of the EU)

Bill of sale

Original copy of log book

Passport

It would be useful to supply you NIE number and residency details.

You will have to pay import duty based on the value of the vehicle which is in the case of a car (in accordance with EU standards) 10 per cent of the value of the car (based on current market value which will take into account age of the vehicle).

In addition, there is a further tax (VAT) which is currently 21 per cent of the agreed value of the car.

Once all of this is paid you will need to have the vehicle inspected by an official inspection organisation which will be required to certify that the vehicle meets Spanish legal requirements and is road worthy and if your car is more than four years old it will need an ITV (MOT) test undertaken.

It is useful when applying for certification as a foreigner for you to bring the following;

Bill of sale (original and copy)

Receipt from payment of import tax and duty (original and copy)

Driver’s Licence

Car insurance

Passport for identification

NIE number and Residency details.

Once all of this is completed, you will have to pay a one-off registration duty charge and then an annual road tax decided by your local municipality which is based on age of vehicle, horsepower and CO2 emissions.

Now you may fit Spanish licence plates to your car and drive safely and legally.

(This article is for information only and should not be taken as legal advice)