German Police had Madeleine McCann Suspect in their Sights 7 years ago- but Ignored Him!!

Madeleine McCann: Jailed Paedophile Christian Brueckner was flagged as a key suspect SEVEN YEARS ago by police but the report was ignored by German authorities

It is understood that police in Braunschweig sent a report about him being a prime suspect to the Federal Criminal Office in 2013, two years before Inga Gehricke, ‘Germany’s Maddie McCann’, disappeared but it was ignored, he was being monitored around the clock at the time.

The report was triggered after an appeal from British police on a German unsolved crime show, “Aktenzeichen XY” has been airing on German TV for more than half a century, reconstructing and seeking to help solve some of the toughest crimes. Now it hopes to have helped crack the Madeleine McCann mystery.

Last Wednesday’s edition of the 90-minute program was broadcast at the same time as German investigative police broke the news that they had identified a murder suspect in the long-running McCann case, currently identified only as a 43-year-old German with a prior sex crimes record facing a separate prison sentence.

-- Advertisement --



McCann’s case, as well as her parents Kate and Gerry McCann, had already appeared on the show in October of 2013 — with that episode drawing almost a quarter of the total German TV audience that night.

Police even acknowledged that the current suspect was first identified as a result of people calling in after that show. However, there was not enough evidence to pursue him in earnest at the time, with more information coming to light by 2017.