Fugitive “boss” of criminal gang one of eight arrested in Alicante

A Lithuanian fugitive and seven accomplices are in custody on suspicion of heading an illegal operation across Alicante province which suppled marijuana throughout Europe.

THE Guardia Civil’s operation ‘Chonko’ resulted in the arrests of five men and three women, all Lithuanian, for their connections to a criminal organisation dedicated to drug trafficking, vehicle theft, electricity fraud and falsification of public documents.

A European Arrest Warrant (EADW) was issued for the suspected gang leader in relation to offences in Lithuania.

The province-wide operation was carried out in the Alicante towns of Albir, Alfaz del Pi, Polop, La Nucía and Denia.

Desmantelada por la @guardiacivil de Alicante una organización criminal dedicada a la distribución de marihuana por Europa. El jefe era un fugado de la justicia de Lituania, por ello adoptaba fuertes medidas de seguridad personal y en su vivienda. ➕ℹ👇https://t.co/h1IPwCSzGB pic.twitter.com/hk7M6tHbgn

— Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) June 6, 2020

During the bust, two stolen top-of-the-range vehicles worth a combined €240,000 were seized, together with four other vehicles, two motorbikes, a jet ski, a trailer, €72,060, forged documents, computer equipment and state-of-the-art telephony.

Also recovered were 249 marijuana plants, 42 kilos of packaged marijuana and 100 grams of hashish with a street value of €74,000.

The investigation began after one of the suspected gang members produced a false passport during a routine State of Alarm police control.

Suspicious officers searched his home, a luxury villa in Albir-Alfaz del Pi and found stolen cars and drugs.

Two other people at the property were also arrested and the Guardia Civil expanded the investigation.

In a statement, the police said it was a “highly hierarchical organisation”, which the “boss at the helm a fugitive from justice in his country, obsessed with his security and self-protection measures.”

“He exercised his power throughout the Spanish Levant, under an iron-clad and disciplined mandate with respect to his subordinates. He attributed each member a function: a front man and a person in charge of the assembly of the plantation or of its care, for example.”

Guardia Civil added: “Among the security measures adopted by the alleged leader was he was always accompanied by a bodyguard who was an expert fighter of mixed martial arts known at European level, and the house was equipped with a complex system of video cameras and dogs of dangerous breed.”

The operation has been coordinated by the Court of Instruction No. 4 of Benidorm, and officers of the Area of Investigation of the Guardia Civil of Altea and the Information Group of the Command of Alicante.

They are supported by officers from Valencia and Calpe.