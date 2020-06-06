France’s scientific council announce that COVID pandemic is now under control

THE head of France’s government’s scientific council Jean-François Delfraissy has announced that the Coronavirus pandemic is now “under control” in an interview with France Inter radio on Friday.
Delfraissy went on to say that, “The virus is still circulating, in certain regions in particular… but it is circulating slowly.”
The country’s daily death toll has dropped with just 44 reported by the DGS on Thursday. However, the immunologist did stress that around 1,000 new infections were being reported per day in France per day.
Also, in Thursday’s report from the French national public health agency it was estimated that the France had now reached 151,325 confirmed COVID cases as of June 2. It also highlighted the fact that when the outbreak was at its peak those with suspected infections were not systematically tested, which means that the definitive number of cases would be greater than that officially estimated.