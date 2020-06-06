Entire population of Benidorm on Spain’s Costa Blanca to be given face masks next week

The entire population of Benidorm on Spain’s Costa Blanca will be given face masks next week.

THE council plans to distribute the protective masks to everybody registered in the town, having started with the youngest ages groups.

Mayor, Toni Perez, said six collection points will be set up, with different age groups able to pick up their masks on different days.

Perez said “Prevention continues to be the best way to fight against Covid-19, and within these measures the use of masks is fundamental.

“For this reason, the Town Hall has tried to ensure that everyone registered in our town has access to this protection system.

“We begin by attending to the school and youth population, and progressively expand this municipal initiative until we have covered 100 per cent of the local population, contributing to making their outings safer.”

Collection points will be in Casa del Fester, social centres ‘José Llorca Linares’ and La Torreta, and CEIPs El Murtal, Ausiàs March and Els Tolls.

Monday June 8 will be for people registered in Benidorm and born between 1971 and 1978.

On Tuesday, it will be the turn of those born between 1963 to 1970.

The distribution will resume on Thursday June 11, for those born between 1954 and 1962, while on Friday the initiative will be aimed at those born in 1953 and earlier.

Municipal staff and volunteers from the Collective Assistance Network (#RAC) will be on hand at the six authorised points from 10am to 1pm, and 5pm to 7pm.

As part of Covid-19 prevention measures, the Spanish Government has made it obligatory for those aged six and above to wear masks in “any closed space for public use or that is open to the public”, where it is not possible to maintain social distance of at least two metres.