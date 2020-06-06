Drug lab dismantled in Mallorca capital Palma

A FOUR-MONTH police operation has led to the dismantling of a clandestine laboratory for cutting cocaine in Mallorca capital Palma.

The operation dubbed ‘Gas’ led to the arrest of a 48-year old Spanish man and a 32-year old Colombian woman on drug trafficking charges.

Police said over the course of the investigation it became clear that the woman had quite a set-up at a premises in the Son Cotoner neighbourhood of the city. Stakeouts revealed there were comings and goings by individuals at all sorts of ungodly hours.

Police moved in to arrest the man on Thursday afternoon as he was about to go off on a moped. At one point he tried to get away, but an officer managed to stop him after a struggle and he was promptly detained.

Inside his backpack there were 10 sachets of paper and three little self-sealing plastic bags, all containing a white, powdery substance, which looked suspiciously like cocaine. Another package inside the moped storage containment turned out to be 200 grammes of the drug.

At the same time officers intercepted the woman who had come out the premises with the man and confiscated five sachets of cocaine from her.

A search inside the drugs lab led to the discovery of another two kilos of coke, along with other kinds of illegal substances.