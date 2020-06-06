Be responsible Balearic President urges as Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca prepare for phase three

THE Balearic Island President has called for common sense as Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca prepare to join the archipelago’s Formentera in phase three of the lockdown de-escalation on Monday.

Celebrating Friday’s confirmation that Spain’s Health Ministry had given the green light for the three larger islands to move into the next stage of the easing of the state of alarm restrictions next week, Francina Armengol also urged citizens to show “responsibility” and “awareness.”

She commented, “It is very good news, because it means we will recover rights and freedoms, and more economic activity”, and thanked “all those who have made it possible, especially health workers, public and private sector workers, and citizens who have respected and rigorously complied with health safety regulations.”

The advances in the islands in the de-escalation process are because “we have done things well”, Armengol stressed.

“My message is that if we want the de-escalation process to be a success it is essential that we stick to the two metres distance, the face mask and clean hands.”