Black Lives Matter Movement to hold more Rallies Across Portugal

More Protests have been called for in Portugal in support of the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in the US.

Protesters gathered last night in Lisbon, Porto, and Coimbra with the protest in Lisbon starting outside the U.S. Embassy in the Portuguese capital, it has been rumoured that some of the protests may carry on again tonight.

Demonstrators were asked to maintain social distances and to wear facemasks, police attended numbers but on the whole, it was a peaceful event.

Police in Portugal have positioned themselves against racial discrimination by observing #blackouttuesday and intend to keep Friday and Saturday’s protestors safe unlike the 29 demonstrators in Istanbul who were detained after peacefully protesting in solidarity with the U.S.A. earlier this week.

Organisers of gatherings in Portugal say they are also aimed at addressing inequalities in the country and “the myth that Portugal is not a racist country”.