Benidorm holding out for a return of Brit holidaymakers in August

Benidorm is holding out for a return of Brit holidaymakers in August.

The hugely popular resort on the Costa Blanca is one of Britons’ favourite holiday destinations, attracting more than a million a year and making up three quarters of Benidorm’s total tourists.

The busy March to June season has been a write off this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and businesses, in particularly the hospitality trade, are banking on the return of international tourists to revive the industry as Spain moves closer and closer to the “new normal”.

Lisa Griffin has run The Shamrock for more than 25 years, and told The Guardian, “I’m hoping the winter season will be better than normal”.

She has had to furlough her 15 staff and said it’s still not clear what will happen when the Spanish government’s scheme comes to an end on 30 June.

Lisa told the newspaper that “until the tourists come back, hotels open, flights are at capacity and quarantine is lifted in the UK, it won’t be worth our while reopening”, adding that “it’s what happens in Britain that really affects Benidorm, because it’s mainly them who visit”.

Some bars had reopened in Phase 2 only to have to temporarily close again due to issues over licences and paperwork.

But Karen Maling Cowles, President of the Benidorm British Businesses Association, pointed out some bars have had to close permanenly because they can’t afford the rent.

She warned many more could go out of business over the summer, and while the resort awaits the return of Brits and other overseas tourists, businesses must do what they can to attract Spanish visitors.

Benidorm’s beaches remain closed while the local authoritry works out how best to protect the public while enjoying the sun, sand and sea.

Benidorm Mayor, Antonio Pérez, has remained “realistic about the return of British holidaymakers”, acknowledging the bulk of the summer is lost but that the resort will be ready to welcome visitors in August.