Beach services back in Mallorca holiday resort Alcudia

BEACH services in Mallorca’s popular coastal resort Alcudia will be up and running from Monday onwards.

The local authority’s beach management plan features a whole series of protocols to guarantee health safety, which are based on Health Ministry guidelines and recommendations and regulations set out by the ICTE Spanish Tourism Quality Institute.

Sunbeds are spaced out eight metres apart widthways and 10 metres apart lengthways. Payment to use sunbeds will be electronically where possible.

The cleaning and disinfection procedures will affect the entire beach area. This means the seafront promenade, urban furniture, walkways, lifeguard modules and watchtowers, as well as the sunbeds.

The public toilets on the beach reopened on Saturday. They are being cleaned six times a day.

Everyone working on the municipal beach this summer has undergone training on coronavirus infection prevention measures, including social distancing, individual protection equipment and cleaning plans.

Local Police will control beach-goer maximum numbers.

Information on all the rules and regulations this beach season is being displayed on noticeboards on the beaches and on Alcudia council’s social media and website.