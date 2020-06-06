Algarve Tourism Chief Declares Beaches Open

Algarve’s beaches were officially opened to the public today and are are “ready to receive tourists and residents” says tourism chief João Fernandes.

“Our beaches are ready to welcome beachgoers, and it is everyone’s individual duty to follow the health and safety rules that are in place, including social distancing,”

Fernandes firmly believes that the facilities and the surrounding environment are a big help to the Portuguese tourist industry, a total of 87 Blue Flags for its beaches were awarded last month which he cites as evidence of its success as a “sun and beach” destination that is “safe, environmentally sustainable, and accessible to all”.

These distinctions, he says, are “even more relevant as we emerge from lockdown and the Portuguese are again allowed to enjoy their favourite beaches where they can improve their physical health and mental wellbeing”.

João Fernandes says that “As a result of a large effort by the national authorities, public and private sector agents in the region to define the best practices in terms of safety and security, the Algarve is ready to restart its tourist activity. Sector agents in the region are strongly committed to reopening their businesses in a gradual, responsible, and safe manner.”