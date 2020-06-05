“We Missed the Memo” – Confused clappers took to the streets last night in a tribute to NHS Workers a WEEK after it finished!

Confused clappers took to the streets again last night to pay tribute to NHS staff, after missing the memo that stated the last week’s clap for carers was supposed to be the final one.

Thousands of People took to social media shortly after 8 pm after they had been stunned to discover themselves clapping alone at their doorsteps, with many not realising that last weeks clap was ‘formally’ the final one.

The event gained momentum after starting at 8 pm on March 25, nonetheless, organiser Annemarie Plas, 36, a Dutch nationwide who lives in south London, said: ‘it’s good to cease it at its peak’.

Louise Buttery said she and her household still did the clap, tweeting: ‘Well we still did!!! The virus hasn’t gone, the NHS are still working their a**** off, care home staff are still caring and we are still grateful for everything.’

While Keith Derham shared that he just did not realise he would be the only one clapping, tweeting: ‘Yeah, I was the only one out on my street before realising last week was the final one. #clapforcarers’.