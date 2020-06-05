Urgent Appeal for Information Regarding Missing 12-Year-Old Boy Last Seen in London’s Lewisham

12-year-old Patient Nguentha is at the centre of an urgent police appeal after he was reported missing from his family in London’s Lewisham.

He was last seen at his home at around 5:30p.m. yesterday, June 4. He reportedly left wearing grey trainers, a black and grey hoodie and with no money on him.

The young schoolboy is known to frequently travel on buses in the Deptford area therefore police have asked any nearby residents to keep a look out. His friends and family are worried about his safety and are desperate for his return, therefore they have launched an appeal to the British public for help.

Louise Mayhood from the Met South East Command Unit has noted: “Patient has now been missing for close to 24 hours and I want to find him and bring him home safely”.

-- Advertisement --



If anyone has any information about his whereabouts then please get into contact with the UK’s Metropolitan Police.