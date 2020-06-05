Two British men sentenced to 24 years for robbing bank ATM machines across Spain’s Andalucia & Costa del Sol

Two British men have been sentenced by a Malaga Court judge for a total of 24 years in prison for exploding and robbing from several ATM machines at banks across the Costa del Sol and Cádiz in 2016.

THEY were accused of having a premeditated plan to explode and rob the bank’s ATM machines. The trial was held yesterday (Thursday) at the Provincial Court of Malaga, where all hygiene precautions were taken to avoid Covid-19 contagion risks.

The two were convicted of exploding around 10 ATMs in the Andalucian municipalities of Alhaurín el Grande, Monda, Marbella, Málaga, Ojén, Algarrobo, Mijas and in Tarifa (Cádiz), and stealing money from at least three of them. The other seven were classed as “attempts”. Both admitted to theft after exploding the ATM machines.

The accused caused extensive damage to all ATMs exceeding 34,000 euros, and stole 71,600 euros from at least three of the ATM machines. Police also seized two hand grenades (classified as weapons of war), money and more than four kilos of marijuana during home searches, in addition to a tampered passport.