Torrevieja’s parks and gardens back in play today on the Costa Blanca

Torrevieja has opened its parks, gardens and children’s areas today after being closed to the public since March 14.

COUNCILLOR Carmen Gomez Candel said a major disinfection project was completed in the public areas so “they can be open with complete hygienic safety for use and enjoyment”.

Torrevieja Council last week approved an emergency contract for €42,349 to carry out continued cleaning with disinfectant, bactericide, fungicide and virucide at children’s play parks on alternate days – Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.