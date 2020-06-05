Spain’s Costa del Sol Secures Access to Phase 3 on Monday After 5 Consecutive Days of ZERO Covid-19 Deaths in Malaga

Malaga’s health authorities have confirmed that there have been no Covid-19 fatalities for the fifth consecutive day, with the total death toll from the disease standing still at 287.

THE positive statistics coincides with today’s good news from the Ministry of Health, confirming that both Malaga and Granada can finally access Phase 3 of de-escalation with the other provinces in the region on Monday June 8, as reported. In fact, both Malaga and Granada have secured access to the next phase after just a week of being in Phase 2, thanks to fast-improving Covid-19 statistics.

Furthermore, Malaga registered no new hospitalisations as a result of the coronavirus infection or ICU admissions today, confirmed Andalucia’s Ministry of Health. Currently, there are only 17 admitted patients in hospital, of which just four are now receiving intensive care treatment – the same amount as yesterday.

-- Advertisement --



In addition, only three new cases of the disease have been diagnosed in the last 24 hours across the province through the PCR test. In fact, more than double the number of people are recovering from the disease, than contracting it. These statistics explain why Andalucia has been confident that Malaga would secure access to Phase 3 of de-escalation with the rest of the provinces in the region on Monday.