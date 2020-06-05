Son kills mother in knife attack in San Vicente seriously injuring his father before fleeing

A MAN of 30 is in custody after stabbing his parents in San Vicente on Thursday night.

His mother died of her wounds, while the father is now fighting for his life in Alicante General hospital.

When Local Police and the SAMU paramedics found the couple, the husband (66), who had a profound neck wound, was trying to staunch the wounds of his wife who had been stabbed in the throat.

The medical team were unable to save the 67-year-old woman and she died at the scene.

The son had fled from the family home after the attack which occurred at 11.30pm and the Guardia Civil located his empty car at 12.30am in Alicante City in a zone known for drug-taking and trafficking.

The presumed killer was found hiding in an alley half-an-hour later in the same area. Despite trying to escape he allowed himself to be taken into custody but was “visibly agitated,” Guardia Civil sources revealed.

The family is well-known and respected in San Vicente where the father, an insurance agent, is the founders of a Moors and Christians group.