National Police and Guardia Civil discover missing toddler who was a ward of Germany authorities to Oliva

THE National Police and Guardia Civil, traced a three-year-old under a German protection order to Oliva.

Having visited two addresses in Pego and Oliva without locating the child the National Police learnt that a relative lived in Oliva and the Guardia Civil were asked to visit their home.

Here they established that although this person was related to the child’s mother they explained “in a very agitated state” that they knew nothing about her, had no dealings with her and did not know where she lived.

By this time, the Guardia Civil officers had noticed a child’s clothes on a clothes dryer and several toys on the floor and the relative admitted that the woman was living there.

She was finally persuaded to appear with the child in her arms. The officers saw that he was in perfect health although he is a ward of the German authorities owing to a psychiatric condition.

The mother has now handed over her son, who is temporarily in the care of a children’s centre in Valencia, waiting for the German authorities to take charge of him.