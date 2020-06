ONLY 2.5 per cent of Almeria’s population has had Covid-19 and developed antibodies to the virus, a study reveals.

This compares with a national average rate of 5.2 per cent.

The findings come from the second round of the Carlos III Health Institute-led national study on the seroprevalence of coronavirus.

A total of 63,564 people took part in the study across Spain, carried out May 18 and June 1.