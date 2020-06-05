Many UK High Street Restaurant Chains Will Disappear After Lockdown Ends

FOR several years Britain’s high streets saw the arrival of numerous new corporate chain eateries which were very popular for a while but started to fall out of fashion with the demise of such names as Carluccio’s and Jamie Oliver’s.

With the lockdown, closure of restaurants owned by The Restaurant Group (TRG) will in a number of cases be permanent and there will be no reopenings for many Frankie & Benny’s, as well as Garfunkel’s.

In all it looks as if up to 120 sites will remain closed with job losses of between 2,000 and 3,000.