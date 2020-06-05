Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza into de-escalation phase three

SPAIN’S Health Ministry had given the go-ahead for Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza to join Formentera in phase three of the lockdown de-escalation on Monday.

In the case of the Balearics this means inter-island travel will be allowed.

The Balearic government regional Mobility Minister Marc Pons confirmed on Friday that from the beginning of next week onwards there will be “free circulation between the Balearic Islands.”

It is, Pons said, “a step forward in the new normality, a step which we have to highlight the importance of.”

He also explained that there will be a gradual increase in the frequency of air and ferry services.

Other changes under the third phase of the de-escalation process include an end to allotted time slots according to age for outdoor walks and exercise.

Communal and recreation zones in shopping centres will be allowed to open, and street markets can have up to 50 per cent of stalls.

It will once again be possible to have a drink or something to eat sitting at a bar, as long as social distancing is maintained. Maximum capacity for bar, cafe and restaurants terraces goes up to 75 per cent and for indoor dining areas to 50 per cent if this allows for the spacing out of customers.

Casinos and games halls can open their doors again.