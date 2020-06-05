Madeleine McCann Update: Police Hunt moves to German Paedos Suspects Ex-gilfriend- Scotland Yard handed New Information

The Madeleine McCann case took another direction when it was revealed police are urgently trying to track down the suspect’s ex-girlfriend, reported to be an “underage” Kosovan.

The Metropolitan Police have also received more than 270 calls and emails since launching a new appeal about the disappearance of Madeleine McCann – Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell says Scotland Yard is “pleased” with the information coming into the incident room, and is assessing and prioritising the new leads.

Last December, the suspect, “Christian B” as he is called, was convicted of an attack and jailed for seven years. He is currently in prison for raping a 72-year-old woman in the Algarve resort in 2005. It has also been confirmed that he has previous convictions for child sexual abuse.

Public prosecutors in Germany have said that they believe Madeleine is dead, police there are now treating her disappearance as a murder investigation.

Detectives probing into the background of the new prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann investigation are attempting to track down his former partner – described by one person who had met her as an ‘underage Kosovan girl’.

Officers are in a desperate bid to trace the woman, who is believed to have stayed with suspect Christian Brueckner in a house near Praia da Luz, Portugal, prior to the then three-year-old’s disappearance. She may have crucial information on the case but they also fear she could have been “dealt with” by Christian Brueckner as she possibly could have been witness to the murder of Madeleine, which is what German police believe.

The Algarve farmhouse, which has several abandoned wells on the property and surrounding wasteland, is 25 minutes’ walk from the hotel where Madeleine went missing in May 2007. British police searched the land and the property in 2012, while German police yesterday released images of the house as part of an appeal for witnesses.