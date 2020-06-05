Lost at Sea: Two People on a Kayak Rescued Near Costa del Sol’s Estepona After Rough Sea Conditions

This Thursday, the Salvamar Vega rescue team was launched to go and save two people who were kayaking, as they were approximately a mile away from the shore of Costa del Sol’s Estepona and unable to return due to rough maritime conditions.

More specifically, the National Centre for Coordination received a call at around 11:10a.m. which asked for assistance to rescue two people in a single kayak who had been pushed out at sea in front of the Castillio de Sabinillas and could not return due to the rough sea conditions and strong currents.

Although the two kayakers were in good shape and not injured, they did not have any more strength to return back to the shore as they had been tired out battling against the tide. In order to achieve their rescue officials called the Salvamar Vega rescue team who finally found them and safely brought them back to the Puerto de la Duquesa.