Lifeguards back on the beaches of Costa Blanca’s Orihuela this weekend

Lifeguards will be back on the beaches of Costa Blanca’s Orihuela this weekend, with full service resumed from next Friday until mid-September.

COUNCILLOR for Beaches, Ramon Lopez, said the rescue and lifeguard team, led by AmbumarSYA, will provide its service on the 11 beaches of Orihuela with lifeguards, emergency health technicians, boat captain, rescuers and a coordinator on June 6 and 7, and from Friday, June 12 until mid-September.

“At the time of maximum development, 42 professionals will be working and will have a rapid intervention vehicle (VIR), a motorcycle, three boats, an SVB ambulance and an ambulance SVA to attend to any incident that occurs, in addition to informing and advising citizens about possible risks arising from bathing.

“And this year, in the context caused by the Covid-19, they will help to contribute to the safety and proper functioning of Orihuela’s beaches.”

Ramon Lopez added that the service will be provided from 10 am to 8 pm and called for “proper behavior of users of the beaches to follow basic guidelines such as social distance, respect for the capacity, etc”.

From June 15 to September 15, an “adapted swimming service” will also be provided on four beaches: Cala Capitán, Cala Bosque, La Glea and Barranco Rubio.

Lopez added: “This service will have wider access walkways to the shaded and bathing area, amphibious chairs and qualified personnel so that anyone with functional diversity can enjoy our beaches.”