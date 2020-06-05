Jalon’s emblematic Rastro is one of the first to reopen in Spain and returns to its origins with antiques

JALON’S Rastro antiques market will open tomorrow, Saturday June 6, for the first time since mid-March.

There will be inevitable differences, owing to anti-coronavirus measures, with only a quarter of the usual number of stalls, and preference given to antiques.

“This is a way of returning to the Ratro’s origins, as it began with antiques,” explained Jalon’s Commerce councillor Lore Blasco.

“And we’re one of the first of Spain’s Rastros to reopen,” she added.

The Saturday Rastro is at the heart of the municipality’s economy and reopening it a priority although all health and safety measures have been strictly observed.

Stallholders also had to fill in new forms, specifying the characteristics of the items they sell.

“We are taking advantage of this situation to breathe some fresh air into the market,” Blasco admitted.

“It has been growing non-stop for almost 30 years and this is the right moment to decide what kinds of stalls we want,” she added.

Jalon’s Policia Local will be present at the market site, together with town hall personnel and support from an external Security firm, ensuring that all regulations are complied with.