Granada’s Almueñecar Re-Launches Cultural Card for Museums

The Culture and Events Council in the Alumeñecar Town Hall has re-launched its cultural card in order to “facilitate the access to culture” to residents of the municipality.

Alberto Garcia Gilabert, the head of the department is proud to announce that after the cessation of activity, due to the covid-19 crisis, museums have begun to open up slowly but surely.

Anyone interested in obtaining a culture card only needs to register, from Monday to Friday, from around 10:00a.m. to 2:00p.m. at the Claves Muesuem in Almuñecar, which is in the Casa de la Cultura.

Gilabert reminds residents that those who possess a culture card will be able to access facilities and enjoy discounted entry for any shows, as well as discounted prices for workshops and cultural or artistic courses which care organised by the Town Hall.

Those in possession of a culture card can chose to receive information about the relevant programming either by e-mail or whatsapp and registering to this service is completely free.