Firefighters lending a hand on disinfection efforts in Almeria’s Adra

FIREFIGHTERS have once again been lending a hand on the efforts to disinfect the streets in the busiest areas of Adra.

The members of the Poniente fire service focused particularly on seafront promenades, areas around health centres and roads used by the greatest number of people.

They had already helped out on the Adra disinfections on a number of previous occasions.

-- Advertisement --



Other collaborators on the efforts in the municipality have been volunteer farmers, the Legion, the UME Emergency Military Unit and personnel from the Andalucia Infoca wildfire prevention and extinction service.

Adra council has been carrying out daily street cleans and disinfections ever since the state of alarm came into force. The local authority said the works will be stepped in the summer holiday months.