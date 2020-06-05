Fears grow of second wave of pandemic in Iran

FEARS are growing of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Iran as the country experiences a resurgence in the number of recorded cases this week.

On Thursday the Iranian health authorities reported a record 3,574 new Covid-19 cases. Up until then the highest number in 24 hours was nearly 400 less at 3,186 back on March 30.

Yesterday was also the fourth day in a row that cases in the country totalled more than 3,000.

The rise in new infections come after the Middle Eastern country has been easing lockdown restrictions over the last two months.

The Iranian Health Ministry has warned the population not to be careless and to take the messages about the coronavirus threat seriously.

A public information announcement broadcast on state TV stressed that “not respecting social distancing and public and personal hygiene rules, along with undertaking unnecessary travel, can have irreparable consequences.”

Iran has been one of the worst hit nations in the world by the pandemic. By Thursday it had registered 164,270 cases and 8,071 people had lost their lives to the illness.