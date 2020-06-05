Euro Weekly News views and opinions on global news

Mutual respect

AS many people have started to return to their workplaces whilst coronavirus isolation eases off, we must ask are these companies ready?

Yes, there are to be new health and sanitary measures put into place to save the spread of any virus but surely there will need to be help prepared for the effects on employees mental health.

Whether it be from being stuck in the house with minimal or no contact with others to loss of family members, having suffered from the virus themselves, to facing a new, changed world and even just the pressure of getting stuck back into projects and actual work. Some may fear the return to normal they have been hoping for. In the two months, they have been out of a work environment people have learned to use their time in different ways, taken up activities that they may not have time for when they return to work, gained new skills or found some kind of peace. These may be things that they will be reluctant to let go of or struggle to continue with.

People may now have realized that they can live a life without five coffees at Pret a Manger every day or wardrobes full of clothes. This new normal could now allow people to prioritise lifestyle and well being over work.

Companies should be ready for this, will they meet their employees halfway to ease them back into their role? Will they nurture and value them more in an understanding that we have all been through this together. We must remember that everyone from interns, office staff, managers and CEO’s have had to deal with fear and create a new life that is comfortable. Let’s hope with that joint experience comes a mutual respect.