Elche’s Altabix Sports Centre on the Costa Blanca is to get a €1 million facelift.

THE Local Government Board has this morning awarded the cash for “the integral remodeling” of the sports facility, in addition to €117,000 for the paving of three roads in the Camp d’Elx.

Spokesman for the Governing Board, mayor Héctor Díez, said: “The City Council is going to invest €1,077,000.00 for the creation of a perimeter fence, rehabilitation of the changing rooms, improvements in accessibility, urbanisation to eliminate land areas, the planting of new trees, conversion of the two football fields into artificial grass, rehabilitation of the sports hall and the stands of the tennis court.”

The project is expected to take eight months and is financed by Financially Sustainable Investments (IFS).

Díez added: “This is a substantial improvement in terms of the supply of sports facilities in the municipality.”

The rural roads which will be improved and asphalted are: the Vereda de San Vicente, camí de L’Olmet a Salades and the road from Torrellano to Fondet dels Pinyols. They were selected after feedback from the public and will take a week each to complete.