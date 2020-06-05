Costa Tropical’s Motril Temporarily Closes Beach Dog

The dog friendly beach in Motril’s Playa El Cable has been temporarily shut down as part of authority recommendations which limits the access of pets in bathing areas which is a preventative measure which falls under the COVID-19 restrictions.

The new rules establish the prohibition of dogs, or any other types of animals, accessing and staying on the beach and the entire coastline, including bathing areas. The only exception to this rule is for guide dogs. This restriction is even applied to the dog beach and will be enforced for as long as necessary due to the health crisis.

Jose Lemos, the Deputy Mayor for Tourism, has announced that this decision has been taken in order to “prioritise the health of visitors and residents” and to ensure the largest capacity on the Motril beaches, which must always respect the two metre safety distances.