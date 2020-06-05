Chelsea to pay RB Liepzig £53 million for their ‘Top Striker’ Timo Werner

Chelsea FC is ready to cough up £53 million for RB Liepzig’s top striker Timo Werner.

THE club’s 24-year-old striker is reported to be ready to sign the five-year Chelsea contract (until June 2025), worth around £200,000 a week. Werner was also in talks with Liverpool FC, but it looks as though Chelsea have beat them to it.

The German striker became the youngest player ever to represent VfB Stuttgart in 2013 and later became the club’s youngest ever goalscorer. He made over 100 appearances for Stuttgart before joining RB Leipzig in 2016 for a record fee of €10 million. During his time with the two clubs, Werner claimed the domestic records for being the youngest player to reach 50, 100, 150 and 200 appearances in Germany’s Bundesliga and is the youngest player to have scored two goals in a single top-flight match in Germany.

-- Advertisement --



He made his senior debut for Germany in 2017 and in the same year helped his nation win the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup where his three goals earned him the tournament’s “Golden Boot award”.