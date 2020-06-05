Call to give Pulpi giant geode on Spain’s Costa Almeria natural monument status

PULPI Council has called on the Junta de Andalucia to make the giant geode and the mine which houses the geological marvel to be awarded natural monument status.

The request, which got the unanimous backing of the local authority, sets out the need to establish “rules and basis for the protection and correct use of the Pulpi geode, the Rica Mine and surroundings, with the aim of facilitating its protection, conservation, restoration and improvement, as well as to ensure its sustainable use and preservation for future generations”, the council said

As is stands Almeria Province has nine natural monuments, among them the Terreros and Negra islands, which are also in Pulpi.

The giant geode is one of the biggest gypsum crystals in the world. The mine is set to reopen to the public for visits on Friday June 12, with a whole series of new hygiene and safety procedures place due to the Covid-19 situation.