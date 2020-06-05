Burglar targeting unoccupied Vera Playa holiday apartments on Spain’s Costa Almeria under arrest

GUARDIA CIVIL have arrested a 43-year-old woman suspected of breaking into six unoccupied apartments on Vera Playa.

The Guardia reported the thief had stolen televisions, electrical appliances and various other items.

In the initial phase of the investigation it became clear the robber’s modus operandi had been to get up onto the roof terrace of a block and then drop down onto the terraces of apartments on the upper floors. From there the thief would force open a window, making the most of there being nobody there to take their time to select what was worth nicking.

According to the Guardia the robber could well have been taking advantage of the coronavirus crisis lockdown and restrictions on movements, knowing that people have been unable to travel to their holiday homes.

Once they had identified the suspect the Guardia set about tracking her down, eventually catching up with her in a property on a complex close to where the break-ins took place.