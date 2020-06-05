British Airways’ owner IAG may take legal action against UK government’s 14-day quarantine plan

British Airways’ parent company IAG is in talks regarding the possibility of taking legal action against the UK government’s 14-day quarantine plan.

CHIEF Executive, Willie Walsh, told Sky News today he is in discussions with lawyers about challenging the move which will mean from June 8, passengers landing in Britain from abroad will have to self-isolate for a fortnight.

There are fears this will deter people from booking holidays and could have a catastrophic impact on already hard-hit airlines.

Walsh told Sky News he has written to MP’s to explain quarantine measures “has in effect torpedoed our opportunity to get flying in July”.

He said the plans are “irrational” and “disproportionate” and as such, the company is considering a legal challenge to the legislation.