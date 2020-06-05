BREAKING NEWS: Coronavirus Death Toll in the UK Surpasses 40,000 Mark with 357 Deaths Recorded In the last 24 Hours

In the last 24 hours, the UK has recorded a total of 357 more deaths, which brings Great Britain’s total death toll over the 40,000 mark.

Today is a sad day for the United Kingdom, which has been recognised as the worst affected country in Europe by the coronavirus pandemic.

In England alone, 27,872 patients have died from the coronavirus whilst in hospital, however, the real fatality rate is considered to be much greater.

On a global scale, the UK currently has the second highest official coronavirus death toll, coming second after the United States, where 108,211 have passed away as a result of the virus.

-- Advertisement --



After the UK, Brazil is the country with the third largest amount of deaths (34,021), followed by Italy (33,689), and France (29,068).

Despite the escalating issue, the UK is eager to get their economy back on track and Boris Johnson has even invited European workers to “come back” to the country.