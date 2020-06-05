Autopsy Report Revealing George Floyd was infected with COVID-19 Leads to Speculation around Possible Breathing Difficulties

An autopsy has revealed that George Floyd, allegedly killed by a Minneapolis Police Officer, had tested positive for the coronavirus, however, the infection was not listed as a factor in his death.

The official cause of death, according to the full 20-page report made public on Wednesday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office in America, was cardiopulmonary arrest while Floyd was being restrained by police taking him into custody on May 25.

The coroner ruled the manner of death to be murder. Four police officers, since fired from their jobs for their role in the incident which was captured on a bystander’s mobile phone, are being held on criminal charges, one of them being accused of murder.

The video showed an officer using his knee to press Floyd’s neck into the street for nearly nine minutes while the 46-year-old victim gasped for air and repeatedly groaned, “please, I can’t breathe.” Floyd was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

-- Advertisement --



The video immediately went viral on the internet, sparking nine days of nationwide protests and riots. Demonstrators have also taken to the streets overseas, from the UK to Germany and New Zealand.

COVID-19 NOT mentioned in the report

The virus can cause a range of symptoms, ranging from mild illness to pneumonia. Symptoms of the disease are fever, cough, sore throat, and headaches. In severe cases, difficulty in breathing and deaths can occur.

The autopsy, in listing cardiopulmonary arrest as the cause of Floyd’s death, also cited “complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression.”

The report listed several additional factors as “significant conditions” contributing to Floyd’s death, including heart disease, high blood pressure, and intoxication from the powerful opioid fentanyl, as well as recent methamphetamine use.