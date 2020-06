ART is out of lockdown in Javea.

The municipal art galleries have reopened, and as usual Ca Lambert, in Casa de Tena, dedicates June to the end-of-course work of local artists from the Mediterranea Art School.

Amparo Mata Ribes shows her work at the Museu Soler Blasco and Friday June 12, sees the reopening of the Casa del Cable with an exhibition by Josep Ginestar.