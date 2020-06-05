Almeria police uncover Social Security fraud

ALMERIA police have made four arrests and are investigating another 56 people after uncovering a Social Security fraud adding up to nearly €30,000.

Investigations in collaboration with provincial Employment and Social Security inspectors focused on two companies, one in Almeria city and one in Nijar, which operated in the construction, agriculture and trade sectors.

It transpired they had been registering people who had never done any work for the companies and defrauded Social Security out of some €18,400 in non-payment of quotas and €10,600 in wrongfully claimed benefits.

An analysis of huge amounts of documentation revealed that the individual registered as the company administrator was just a front man, the actual administrator the main suspect among those detained, police said.

Between the two companies there were 61 people, of different nationalities, registered with Social Security, accounting for the €18,400 debt for accrued contributions which were never paid.

The investigators also discovered that the sister of the administrator had faked having a job with one of the firms under investigation in order to gain a temporary disability benefit with the brother’s consent.