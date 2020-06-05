Almeria Mayor backs movement between Andalucia provinces in phase three

THE Mayor of Almeria said he is in favour of movement between provinces under phase three of the lockdown, underlining the boost it would be for the economy and for tourism in particular.

Commenting after the Spanish Health Ministry confirmed on Friday that all of Andalucia’s eight provinces will move into the next phase of the easing of restrictions next Monday June 8, Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco said that if the health conditions were right then the measure should be adopted.

Being able to travel from one province to another would, in the Mayor’s opinion, be a “great sign” of the recovery of normality.

Fernandez-Pacheco also affirmed that inter-provincial movement is going to be a “decisive” factor in the coming months “in the maintenance of jobs and of creating wealth in Almeria.”

In reference to going into phase three next week, the city council head urged the public to behave responsibly

“More important than enjoying this new normality is not going backwards”, he stressed.