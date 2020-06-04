WATCH: Security Guard Gets Fired After This Video of Him Getting Aggressively Hyped Up Goes Viral in Spain

Qué tranquilidad me produce el viajar con RENFE pic.twitter.com/7qnqrl8GW4 — Xavi_M_S_🔻#YoMeQuedoEnCasa (@Mandaosan1) June 3, 2020

THE Renfe railway service in Spain has fired one of it’s security employees after a video of the individual went viral in which he is seen getting aggressively hyped up before work and making holes in the wall with his baton.

The video which was released on social media shows how the security guard shouts expressions such as “I’m all the way up” and “Bloooood” whilst also hitting the wall of the changing room with his baton and causing damage. The station has called this incident a “regrettable event.”

In the video you can see that several guards are occupying the changing rooms. The tall, bearded man of strong build with several tattoos is ultimately the one who gets fired after he drinks from a paper cup and starts shouting “Bloood! Sparacus! Blood!” and then hits the wall with his truncheon.

Another colleague rebukes him as he batters the wall and tells him to be careful as the material is thin and easily damaged. Instead of answering him the man simply shouts again “Energy, I’m all the way up.”

The video has been shared by many users on Twitter, and one of them even asked Renfe “Could these mindless people take care of security?” To which the official account of the company has responded: “As soon as we were made aware of the incident and soon after learning about these images, the security company has fired him and the team leader has been demoted for failing to report these unfortunate events.”