UK’s shocking Covid-19 death tally totals more than the 27 EU countries combined

The UK registered more Covid-19 deaths than all the 27 EU countries combined yesterday, according to latest statistics.

APPROXIMATELY 359 people died from the disease in the UK, compared to 311 fatalities across the EU on June 3. This included 74 coronavirus deaths in Sweden, 81 in France and 71 in Italy. Around 13 European countries, including Spain reported no deaths yesterday. In fact, Spain had no deaths for three consecutive days, until today.

The UK announced 176 more Covid-19 fatalities today, with death toll fast approaching 40,000 (39,904 to be exact), making it the country with the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in Europe, and the second in the world after the US.

The UK Government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, has admitted that the coronavirus infection rate is not going down in the UK “as fast as we would like it to”, with the R rate still close to 1, resulting in thousands of people still being infected every week. However, today’s Government announcement to make face masks or coverings mandatory on public transport from June 15 (as reported) is expected to help contain the spread of the virus, which according to the Government, “is slowing down” – albeit not as fast as it would like.