UK follows Spain & makes face coverings ‘mandatory’ on public transport from June 15

The UK’s Government has finally decided to follow countries like Spain and make the use of face masks or coverings “mandatory” on public transport in England.

IN a press briefing today, the UK’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that face coverings will now be mandatory on public transport in England from June 15. “The public can be refused travel if you do not comply, and could face a fine,” he stated. However, he believes “vast majority” of the public “will adhere to the new rule”.

In response to the announcement, London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan said he is pleased “that the government finally saw sense” on the matter. “This is something I and other having been calling on Ministers to do for some time,” he stated in his Twitter post.

However, Labour criticised the Tories for “being too slow to act” again. “This is just another example of the Government being slow to act,” pointed out Shadow Transport Secretary Jim McMahon. “Two months ago, Labour immediately backed the Mayor of London’s call for face coverings on public transport to be compulsory. Yet only now Tory ministers are acting.”

The move is expected to protect both staff and passengers from the risk of Covid-19 and contain the spread of the disease.